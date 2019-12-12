BATON ROUGE, La. — A former NFL and Tulane University football player has been arrested, accused of killing a man in 2013.

The Advocate reports that 31-year-old Devin Holland was arrested Wednesday and faces one count of first-degree murder for the death of Timothy Pena.

Pena was found dead, shot in the back of the head inside his truck on the morning of Dec. 17, 2013. Investigators say they found text messages on a phone in Pena's possession describing a meetup for a drug deal.

Another man, 31-year-old Antoine Robinson, was arrested on principal to first-degree murder earlier this month, the newspaper reports. Robinson's phone matched the number of the person Pena had been texting before he died. Documents say investigators believe Robinson had lured Pena to where he was killed.

The Advocate reports that Holland played football for McNeese and Tulane University before signing as an undrafted free agent for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2011. He also played for the Washington Redskins but was released in 2013.

