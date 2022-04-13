Aubrey Lumpkin reportedly said he had done "heinous things."

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous related report.)

The man investigators say held two people captive in Green Cove Springs earlier this week confessed to murder, according to an arrest report obtained by First Coast News Wednesday.

Monday night, 911 dispatchers in Clay County received a call from a man who said he had done "horrible things" and wanted to turn himself in, the report states.

During the phone call, Aubrey Lumpkin, 46, said that two elderly people on the scene needed medical assistance, again repeating that he had done "heinous things," according to his arrest report.

Deputies arrived at a home on County Road 315 in Green Cove Springs, where they found two victims bound by duct tape on their arms, legs and faces.

Those victims were later identified in a court order as Michael and Joyce Bramer.

As Lumpkin was being handcuffed, he told deputies that he had committed further crimes. He claimed that he had killed someone, the arrest report states.

There is no further information on the potential murder or victim at this time.

The couple was extremely dehydrated, malnourished and suffering from infections and lesions when they were found, police records say.

They were transported to HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, where they were admitted.

Police are currently investigating the possibility of a second person who was involved in this crime, but the involvement of a second suspect is not clear at this time. Lumpkin claims he broke into the victim's residence with a second individual to rob them, according to the report, and investigators are looking into his claims.

According to Lumpkin's testimony in his arrest report, he and his alleged partner entered the residence armed, wearing masks and dark clothing. They told the couple to get on the ground, and Lumpkin fired two rounds over them to "scare them."

The report states that Lumpkin claims to have bound the couple with help from the alleged partner; they stole the couple's credit cards and took out "as much cash as they could" from an ATM at a nearby Winn-Dixie, using the couple's car to get there.

The elderly couple were able to speak with detectives at the hospital. The female victim said that she was in her bedroom when a subject came in and ordered her into the living room, where she found her husband already on the ground, records show.

The male victim told detectives a person had come through the front door with a revolver.

A revolver was recovered at the scene. It matched the description Lumpkin gave of his weapon.

The male victim said the man bound his and his wife's legs, faces, eyes and arms with duct tape, detective's testimony says in the report.

The victims positively identified Lumpkin as their captor.