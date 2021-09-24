Florida deputy in life-threatening condition after traffic stop shooting; deputies searching for man involved

Nassau County deputies are looking for Patrick McDowell, 52, who has been named a suspect in this case.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: A previous version of this story had a suspect image attached that was given to First Coast News in error by law enforcement.

A deputy with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office has been shot and is in life-threatening condition Friday morning following a traffic stop, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff's office.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the Callahan area of US 301. Police are gathering near the Callahan First Baptist Church at 45090 Green Avenue.

The deputy shot is a male and officials say he is being treated at UF Health in Jacksonville.

Nassau County deputies are looking for Patrick McDowell, 35, who has been named a suspect in this case. Deputies say McDowell is in his mid-30s.

McDowell is at large and, considering his alleged role in this investigation, should be considered dangerous, deputies say.

McDowell was released back in May after being arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for failure to appear for drug charges and uttering a forged bill.

First Coast News has requested additional information about these arrests.

Nassau County Schools are staying open, according to a recorded message sent to parents via phone Friday morning.

Some students arriving to school will start their day on a modified lockdown schedule if directed by local law enforcement.

The district is advising that if parents want to keep their student home, the absence will be excused.

FULL EMAIL:

"Good Morning,

Callahan Area Nassau County School District families, we are calling to report there was criminal activities in our community early this morning. The Nassau County sheriff's office continues to search for the suspect along US 301. Due to road closures directed by the Nassau County Sheriff's office, buses may not be able to retrieve students from some of the local bus stops.

If you live in an area where police activity is present, please follow all directions from local law enforcement to keep your students safe. If you are able to keep your child home from school today, the absence will be excused. Also, drop off areas may be delayed this morning.

Students arriving to school will start their day on a modified lockdown schedule if directed by local law enforcement.