"It's time for the many good officers across the country to speak up about the bad apples."

CLEVELAND — As the city of Cleveland faces its second day of lockdown as a result of Saturday's protests surrounding the killing of George Floyd, people in the community are looking for ways to express the emotions they are feeling.

Retired Cleveland police commander and 25-year member of law enforcement, Marvin Cross, penned a letter to law enforcement agencies across the country to express his feelings.

"We know that most Law Enforcement Officers go out and do a good job and put their lives On the Line every day for the citizens of the communities they serve," Cross wrote. "And we also have some Bad Apples/ Cowards that Hide behind the Badge and make all the Good Officers look bad. Most police departments and officers know who they are, it is time to call them out."

Cross pleads for departments to hold themselves accountable when there is documented evidence of bad behavior. "When we see numerous documented reports and videos of Use of Excessive Force by some officers that is a clear Pattern and Practice of Abuse of Powers against citizens of many communities, this cannot be tolerated. Silence condones the wrong."

You can read the entire letter below.

Subject: Support for the many good law enforcement officers and Calling out the Bad Apples/Officers- Cowards that hide behind the Badge

As a retired 25 Yr. Member of Law Enforcement, I have held the Ranks of Patrolman, Sergeant, Commander and Acting Deputy Chief, I know good policing and I have been active in the Communities around Greater Cleveland and I am affiliated with national law enforcement groups.

We know that most Law Enforcement Officers go out and do a good job and put their lives On the Line every day for the citizens of the communities they serve. They are under constant scrutiny unlike any other profession. And they do a good job of it. The majority of contacts made with the citizens are for calls of service. Others are officers patrolling the community to make it safe. And they serve the profession well as being good police officers.

And we also have some Bad Apples/ Cowards that Hide behind the Badge and make all the Good Officers look bad. Most police departments and officers know who they are, it is time to call them out. We must get rid of them in order to restore public trust that we have worked so hard to establish.

When we see numerous documented reports and videos of Use of Excessive Force by some officers that is a clear Pattern and Practice of Abuse of Powers against citizens of many communities, this cannot be tolerated. Silence condones the wrong.

Most police officers if they admit the truth, when we go to court or hearings on citizens that are accused of committing a crime we always use video’s, witness statements and any other evidence collected to prosecute them. Why is it different when a Police Officer is involved especially when there are well documented evidence of bad behavior. In clear and plain language Officers who conduct themselves in this manner should not be able to wear a badge for any department in order make the community safe from these Bad Apples/Cowards who hides Behind the Badge.

It’s time for the many Good Officers across the Country to speak up about the Bad Apples.





Marvin Cross