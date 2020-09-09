Deputies: Retired police officer arrested for molestation of a minor

According to a release the alleged abuse took place between 2015-2016.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Retired Clearwater Police Department Officer Stephen White, 48, is behind bars after the sheriff's office says he molested a child 12 years old and younger between 2015-2016.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office began its investigation on March 3, when the girl disclosed the sexual abuse while in an area hospital.

Detectives say through their investigation they learned of two instances where White entered the girl's bedroom and exposed himself and touched her with his genitalia while she slept.

According to a release, the alleged abuse took place between 2015-2016 in White's Pinellas County home.

White was arrested and taken to the Pasco County Jail where he was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12.

White retired in November 2019 from the Clearwater Police Department after serving nearly 19 years as an officer.

"During his career with the Clearwater Police Department, there was never any indication of this type of complaint against Officer White,'' Chief Daniel Slaughter said. "We have no knowledge about the case involving the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, but we are disheartened and troubled to hear about these types of allegations involving someone who once worked for our agency."

Those with information on the case or White are asked to contact Detective Serena Ghosio at (727) 582-6006 or by email at sghosio@pcsonet.com.

