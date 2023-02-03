$10K reward offered in connection to 2021 Brooksville homicide

With the ongoing investigation, detectives are still asking anyone with information on the shooting or the events leading up to it to come forward.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is still offering a $10,000 reward in the investigation connected to a 2021 homicide out of south Brooksville.

Another year has passed since one person was killed, another injured and a baby grazed by a bullet during a shooting on Twigg Street.

"Detectives still work tirelessly on this case, investigating each and every lead thoroughly and completely," the sheriff's office explains in a news release.

With the ongoing investigation, detectives are still asking anyone with information on the shooting or the events leading up to it to come forward.

Anyone submitting tips to Hernando County Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and will be rewarded up to $10,000 – with $5,000 coming from Hernando County Crime Stoppers and $5,000 from The Florida Sheriff's Association's Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program.

"There were numerous people in the area at the time of the incident; however, very few have provided information," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "If you have information, please do your part to help us keep every community within Hernando County a safer place to live, work, and play."