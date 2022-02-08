Grayson Green was shot and killed at the Walton Village Apartments on Roberta Drive just before 10 p.m. on May 21.

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department is offering a reward increase for information leading up to an arrest in connection to a 17-year-old's shooting death.

Police said there was a graduation party going on at the time. Bodycamera and surveillance video shows dozens of teens running from the shooting. Green was found near the entrance of the apartment complex with a gunshot wound to his chest.

More than two months later, no arrests have been made.

Property management of the apartments and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta has increased the reward amount for information up to $10,000.