ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Miami Dade Police Department has increased its reward to $8,000 for tips that lead investigators to Andrew Caballeiro.
The baby was just days old when police say he disappeared on Jan. 28 after his relatives were shot and killed in their South Florida home.
Shortly after an Amber Alert was activated, Andrew's father, Ernesto Caballeiro, was found dead in a car in Pasco County. But there was no sign of Andrew.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (305) 471-8477.
