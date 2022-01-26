$5K offered for tips that leads to arrest of man accused of robbing undercover Hillsborough deputy

Jaycob Riley is facing charges of armed robbery, attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and possessing a firearm as a felon, the sheriff's office said.

BRANDON, Fla. — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for tips that lead to the arrest of a 19-year-old the sheriff's office said helped rob an undercover deputy at gunpoint during a firearms transaction at a Brandon mall.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information that helps deputies arrest Jaycob Riley.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Riley is facing charges of armed robbery, attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Anyone that has information regarding Riley and wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). If you are not seeking the reward but want to submit a tip anonymously, you can also make a report online.

Law enforcement said the undercover deputy was part of a larger investigation into illegal firearms off the streets. At around 4 p.m. Monday, the deputy was conducting a transaction with two men at the parking lot of the Westfield Brandon mall, according to the sheriff's office.

While inside the undercover deputy's car, authorities said both men drew their guns and robbed the deputy. Other detectives were monitoring the transaction and moved in after the undercover deputy was robbed.