SPRING HILL, Fla. — An additional reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the unsolved killing of a Pasco County motorcycle club member.

On Jan. 16, James William Earl was found shot to death in his Spring Hill driveway. He was a member of the Pagan Motorcycle Club.

The motive, or if the shooting was related to his membership in the club, is unknown.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay was offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Now, the Florida Sheriffs Association has added $5,000 to the total.

If you have information that can help solve the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

