ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are offering a $10,000 reward for information about a recent double homicide.

Two people were killed the night of Jan. 21: Roger Lee Ford, 42, and Tywan Jeremiah Armstrong, 29. Police said the men were sitting in a car in the area of 34th Street South and 18th Avenue South when someone pulled up and fired on them.

Another person in the car was shot in the leg and survived, police said.

Police said when officers arrived there were about 100 people gathered in the parking lot on the corner near a Shell gas station.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411.

