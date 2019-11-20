RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their investigators killed by a suspect who shot him inside of a store on Tuesday evening.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations said it happened around 8:30 p.m. outside of the Augusta Mart.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit was conducting a normal patrol in the area when they saw several people outside of the store.

Officials said officers saw 24-year-old Alvin Hester Jr. go inside of the store. An officer approached Hester and officials said he attempted to leave the store as Investigator Cecil Ridley, 51, walked inside. Hester shot Ridley, who later died from his injuries, as he approached him.

RELATED: Sheriff's deputy shot, killed near Augusta

Richmond County Sheriff's Office

Officers then returned fire inside of the store, according to the press release. Hester was able to make his way to the parking lot where authorities said he encountered two officers with his gun raised. Both officers shot Hester and he was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

It's not yet known why the officer originally approached Hester.

Authorities said two officers fired at Hester in the incident.

Officials said charges against Hester are expected.

OTHER HEADLINES:

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

A body, a burning truck and the Ghostface Gangsters: 4 convicted in Mableton murder

Jury: Gang members killed woman driving home from work