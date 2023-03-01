'I'm gonna kill you!' | Houston police searching for guys who tried to carjack rideshare driver

A couple of guys picked the wrong rideshare driver to rob in southwest Houston. He refused to give them his car and escaped without injury.

HOUSTON — The HPD robbery division is trying to identify the men who held up a rideshare driver and tried to steal his car in southwest Houston.

The victim picked up the two guys from a restaurant in the 7600 block of Westheimer on Oct. 18. One of them identified himself as "MJ" in the rideshare app.

When they got in his vehicle, they changed their dropoff location to an apartment complex at 2929 Dunvale. That's where things went south.

A camera in the vehicle shows both men pointing guns at the driver and repeatedly ordering him to get out of the car.

"I'm gonna kill you, Get the f--- outta the car, get the f--- outta the car!" the second man shouted.

The first guy got out and opened the driver's side door and tried to grab the driver's cellphone. During the struggle, a fell to the ground.

The driver then hit the gas with the second man still in the car pointing a gun at his head and shouting. The victim refused to stop, laid on the horn and the robber finally gave up and jumped out of the moving vehicle.

The victim drove away and called police.

The men are believed to be around 20 years old. Police said both guys are about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weigh around 140 pounds with a skinny build.