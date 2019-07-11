RIDGE MANOR, Fla. — Deputies say one person was injured during a shooting in Ridge Manor.
There is no concern for the public right now.
Two people of interest, Timothy Gaffney and William Scott Sluder, have been located. One of them had a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.
The sheriff's office said the shooting happened near Wheystone Drive, west of US 301. The sheriff's office said it believes it's a domestic incident.
Deputies continue to investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Teacher accused of having sex with student found dead along with her husband
- Mom whose toddler was run over by an SUV lost another child in a 2015 crash, deputies say
- Polk County food bank damaged by tornado reopens
- Thief steals thousands of dollars in gifts from Clearwater couple's wedding
- Kayaker captures video of monkeys belly-flopping into Florida river