RIDGE MANOR, Fla. — Deputies say one person was injured during a shooting in Ridge Manor.

There is no concern for the public right now.

Two people of interest, Timothy Gaffney and William Scott Sluder, have been located. One of them had a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened near Wheystone Drive, west of US 301. The sheriff's office said it believes it's a domestic incident.

Deputies continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



