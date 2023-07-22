Sheriff: Woman, her unborn baby killed in double murder-suicide in Winter Haven

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. outside in a neighborhood in front of several witnesses near their home on Central Avenue West, deputies said.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed Friday evening during a double murder-suicide in the Inwood area of Winter Haven, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies believe 26-year-old Riley Groover shot the pregnant woman multiple times before killing himself.

The sheriff's office said at this stage in the investigation, the incident is being considered a domestic-related double murder-suicide.

According to family members, the couple reportedly argued in the past, and it had turned physical, however, none of those incidents were reported to law enforcement, deputies said.

Authorities said Groover has been arrested before for aggravated assault and domestic violence.

Despite all efforts from first responders at the scene and medical staff at the hospital, the unborn baby was unable to be saved, deputies wrote in a statement.

"This was a violent and horrific double murder that ended the lives of a 21-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant, and her unborn baby," Sheriff Grady Judd said.