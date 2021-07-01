Sheriff: Man wanted for attempted murder in Riverview

Deputies say the man is driving in a blue Honda Accord.

RIVERVIEW, Fla — A 38-year-old man is wanted for attempted murder for shooting a man at a street intersection in Riverview, Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies said.

According to deputies, the investigation began Monday at the Windermere Apartments on Windermere Lake Drive in Riverview. When deputies arrive, they say they found a man shot outside on of the apartments. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, deputies say.

Detectives say the shooting actually happened near the intersection of S 78th Street and Tidewater Trail. The man shot drove himself to the apartments and was later found by deputies, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives say 38-year-old Carols Diaz is suspected of shooting the man and a warrant for his arrest for attempted murder is issued.

Diaz is believed to be driving a blue Honda Accord with Florida tag No. NSFI10.

Anyone who has information on where Diaz may be is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

"This appears to be an isolated incident at this time, but I want to stress the importance of calling the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office if you have seen or know where this suspect is currently located," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This dangerous individual must be held accountable for his egregious actions."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.