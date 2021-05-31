Hillsborough County deputies investigate Riverview homicide

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was found in a car Sunday night.
The sheriff's office said it started when a call came in from someone at an apartment complex in Riverview who said they saw a car crash into theirs.
Deputies said the person in the driver's seat of that car was found dead with trauma to his upper body. Investigators said they believe the driver was shot in the apartment parking lot.
“While this does not appear to be a random act of violence, we are urging anyone who may have seen something related to this investigation to come forward,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.
The sheriff's office said there have not been any arrests made yet and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.
