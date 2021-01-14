Matthew Council allegedly pushed an officer after unlawfully entering the Capitol building, according to the Department of Justice.

TAMPA, Fla — In the ongoing effort to identify those involved in the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, 13 people have been charged in federal court, along with the 40 charged in Superior Court.

Among those 13 people were three Florida men, including Matthew Council of Riverview.

On Jan. 7, Council was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Council allegedly unlawfully entered the Capitol building, and when stopped by law enforcement, pushed an officer.

“Today’s charges are just the beginning of the FBI’s ongoing efforts to hold those responsible for the criminal acts of violence and destruction that unfolded during the U.S. Capitol building breach on January 6th,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray in a Jan. 8 news release. “To be clear, what took place that day was not First Amendment-protected activity, but rather an affront on our democracy."

Investigations are ongoing as these cases are being prosecuted by the U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Michael Curzio and Douglas Sweet are the two of the other Florida men mentioned by the DOJ who were recently arrested in relation to the riots. But, they're not the only ones.

Adam Johnson, the man seen carrying the lectern of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol riot, was released from jail Monday.

Johnson, 36, of Parrish, Florida, signed a $25,000 signature bond, which he does not have to pay unless he fails to show up at his next court appearance.

Anyone with information about the insurrection in Washington is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.