Riverview man arrested for street racing with 2 children in the car

A trooper noticed two cars racing southbound on I-275 before attempting to make a traffic stop.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for street racing on a highway with his two kids in the car, according to an arrest affidavit.

Demarkus Glover was charged with racing on a highway, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and neglect of a child, records show.

Just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, a trooper noticed two cars headed south, speeding on I-275 near mile marker 33.5. The trooper noted that the two cars, a blue BMW and a silver Infiniti, were in "clear competition" with each other, the arrest report said.

While trying to take over both cars, the Infiniti slowed in the right center lane and the BMW continued "at an extremely high rate of speed," the document states. That's when the trooper conducted a traffic stop and the driver, later identified as Glover, pulled over just before Ulmerton Road (State Road 688).

The 24-year-old was detained immediately and arrested for street racing.

During the arrest, the trooper also noticed a loaded magazine with rounds inside on the driver's floorboard and smelled an apparent odor of marijuana, according to the report. That's when Glover told the trooper his two children, an 11-month-old and a 3-year-old, were in the backseat. The 3-year-old was in the back seat without a seat belt on, the report said.

In addition, the trooper found a handgun under the front passenger seat and added that the firearm, magazine and ammunition were "readily accessible, unsecured and unloaded."