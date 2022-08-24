Riverview man leads state troopers on chase that ended in Gainesville

Brandon Baker was booked on felony charges with additional charges pending from the Tampa Police Department.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A man driving a stolen box truck led law enforcement officials on a multi-county chase Wednesday morning, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said.

Just after 7 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol requested assistance from the sheriff's office to pursue a box truck stolen out of the Tampa area headed north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 from the Marion County line, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook.

The sheriff's office said the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Brandon Baker, is also accused of an armed carjacking prior to stealing the box truck.

Baker exited I-75 onto Southwest Archer Road and led troopers and sheriff's deputies through portions of Butler Plaza where the truck drove through parking lots and over curbs.

They ended up near Southwest 34th Street South in Gainesville, Florida, where the driver got out of the box truck and attempted to run away. Video shows law enforcement patrol cars close in on Baker before he was quickly taken into custody by FHP troopers and Alachua County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Baker was transported to the county jail on multiple felony charges with additional charges pending from the Tampa Police Department.