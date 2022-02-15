Hillsborough deputies reveal more information about sting that led to principal's arrest in January

He was one of several people arrested for a range of charges.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has revealed more details about a three-month operation that deputies say targeted adults trying to meet children online.

HCSO says "Operation Wanderlust" began in November and led undercover detectives from the agency's Human Trafficking Section to arrest 18 people – half of whom are accused of trying to solicit kids.

"During the online discussions, the suspects solicited sexual acts from detectives posing as teens, sent inappropriate pictures, and agreed to drive to Hillsborough County in order to meet their potential victims for sex," HCSO wrote in a press release. "The suspects came from all over Tampa Bay, and one even drove from Boca Raton to solicit a minor."

Those arrested face a wide range of charges, none of which were for human trafficking. The various counts ranged from attempted lewd or lascivious battery to transmission of harmful materials to a minor, among others.

One of the individuals caught up in the larger sting operation was a Riverview principal whose arrest had already been reported. Back in January, investigators said 41-year-old Derrick McLaughlin was arrested and accused of texting an undercover detective who was pretending to be a 15-year-old boy.

McLaughlin faces charges including use of computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts, lewd or lascivious battery (engage) attempt, unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Following his arrest last month, Hillsborough County Public Schools confirmed McLaughlin had worked with the district for almost 20 years.

"We are shocked and deeply troubled by the charges filed against Derrick McLaughlin. Our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of students and staff," the school district wrote at the time.

The school district added he was put on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

“These suspects came from all walks of life, including Derrick McLaughlin, the principal of an elementary school in Hillsborough County,” Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. “Another suspect, Robin Varghese, is known to be affiliated to his father’s church, Bethel of Brandon Pentecostal Church."

Chronister said the individuals arrested hoped to take advantage of young people, calling their actions "unacceptable."

"We are thankful that these men encountered our detectives online instead of a real child," Chronister said, adding that another person had even been arrested twice during the operation.

During the course of the wider operation, authorities happened to stumble across a 15-year-old girl who they say had been a victim of commercial sex trafficking. While authorities have not announced any arrests or charges in her case, the sheriff's office confirmed it was able to bring her to a safe place and get her help.

Another 15-year-old was also rescued during the sting. The sheriff's office said that girl was "in the process of being groomed by a 41-year-old man to take part in his rape" fantasy.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information on anyone arrested during "Operation Wanderlust" to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. Anyone who may have been victimized is also urged to contact the sheriff's office.