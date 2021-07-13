Deputies: Riverview shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 hurt

Investigators say they think an altercation led to the shooting.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A shooting between a group of people in a car and a group of bicyclists left two dead and two hurt, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to reports of a shooting around 10 p.m. Monday night on Tribute Drive in Riverview.

Investigators said they think it started when a man who was driving a car with a woman and girl inside pulled up to a boy on a bike. Then there was an altercation and shots were fired, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said the shooting caused the driver to crash.

When investigators got there, they said they found three people who had been shot, according to the sheriff's office. Two of them later died at the hospital, the sheriff's office said. A woman who was shot was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to deputies.

Deputies say a girl who was in the car was also hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"We do not believe this was a random act," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Neighbors do not need to be concerned for their safety. All those involved in this incident are accounted for."

