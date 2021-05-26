Man accused of Tampa Riverwalk shooting arrested

Kareem Hernandez Jr. is said to have shot at a group of people, hitting one of them in the hand.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says it was able to arrest the person responsible for shooting someone in the hand at the Tampa Riverwalk thanks to tips from the community.

Officers say Kareem Hernandez Jr., 20, and a group of friends were walking along the Riverwalk when an argument took place with another group.

The two groups separated and that's when Hernandez fired a shot at the injured person's group, hitting them in the hand, according to a press release.

The injury was non-life threatening and the person shot was treated for the injury at the hospital, according to the police department.

Officers say Hernandez Jr. was identified as the shooter by witnesses and identified himself on surveillance video during a post-Miranda interview.

Hernandez Jr. faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm.