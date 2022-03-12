Driver in 'road rage' bout shot on Howard Frankland Bridge

The driver "brake checked" another driver who then followed him before firing shots at his car, Florida Highway Patrol says.

TAMPA, Fla — Law enforcement officials are searching for the accused driver of an SUV that fired shots at another car during a road rage stretch on the Howard Frankland Bridge earlier this week.

Just after 9 p.m. on March 7, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a report of a shooting that happened on I-275 in the southbound lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

A driver identified as Tyeson Jordan drove himself to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and was later transferred to the Trauma Center where he met with FHP troopers and other law enforcement officials.

The passenger inside of Jordan's 2016 Dodge Charger told FHP investigators that Jordan was driving southbound on the bridge when he approached a slower moving car in the left lane. She said Jordan flashed his lights, blew his horn before passing them and merged back into the left lane.

Jordan then "brake checked" the slower driving car, the passenger told FHP investigators.

Officials said the story took a turn when Jordan attempted to drive away, the driver in the dark-colored SUV began to follow their "every move."

"The suspect vehicle completed several lane changes across the bridge, shadowing Jordan as he attempted to separate and create distance," FHP reports.

Still on the Howard Frankland Bridge, the passenger in the Dodge Charger told investigators she heard a "popping" noise and felt glass hit her before noticing Jordan sustained facial injuries and had been shot.

The driver, Jordan, asked her to take a picture or record the dark-colored SUV with her phone but she was unable to due to her lock screen being covered in blood, FHP says.

After the shooting, the dark-colored SUV continued southbound and finally parted ways with Jordan and the passenger who wound up at the emergency room.