Houston driver stops in middle of freeway, gets out of SUV, throws punch at truck driver

WANTED WEDNESDAY: Out-Of-Control Driver Constable Ted Heap is asking for your help identifying a road rage suspect who stopped in the middle of a busy freeway and took a swing at a delivery driver last week. The assault occurred on the afternoon of Friday, October 15, on the North Freeway near Kuykendahl. The suspect, a white male wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans and driving a silver Saturn SUV, swerves in front of the victim’s truck and comes to a complete stop in moving traffic. The suspect gets out of his own vehicle, opens the delivery truck’s door and strikes the victim in the face. If you recognize this suspect or have any information which may help with the investigation of this crime, Constable Heap asks you to contact Corporal Kelvin Hanks (kelvin.hanks@cn5.hctx.net) or let us know through our online crime tips webpage: https://constablepct5.com/index.php/online-crime-tips/ Constable Heap offers these tips if you are involved in a road rage incident: • If you encounter an aggressive driver, don’t respond. • Avoid eye contact. • Don’t respond to aggression with aggression. • Avoid offensive hand gestures. • Don’t honk your horn. • If you’re being followed or if an enraged driver points a gun at you, call 911 and provide a detailed description of the vehicle and the driver. #constabletedheap #yourconstable Connect with Precinct 5 here: Facebook: Ted Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Instagram: Ted.Heap.Constable Twitter: @HCpct5