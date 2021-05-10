Investigators say the bullet nearly missed the man's head and struck him in the left ring finger.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department released a video showing a man who was nearly shot in the head after he was approached by a robbery suspect.

Investigators said on April 29, the man was walking in his apartment complex in the 5600 block of Antoine when an unknown suspect approached him and started talking.

The man said he wasn't sure if the suspect was trying to rob him so he attempted to back away. That's when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun, pointed it at the man's head and shot at him, police said.

Investigators said the bullet nearly missed his head and struck the man's left ring finger. As the man was trying to run away, the suspect allegedly kept shooting at him.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries. Police said his finger that was shot had to be amputated.

The suspect was able to get away. Police describe him as a Black man who is between 20 to 22 years old and was wearing black clothing, slide sandals and a had on a red lanyard at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information that can help police identify this suspect and solve this case, please call Crime Stopper at 713-222-8477. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment. You can also submit tips online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.