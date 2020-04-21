SMYRNA, Ga. — A 35-year-old Duluth man is behind bars following a wreck that killed a Smyrna police officer.

Officer Christopher Eric Ewing was killed in the crash that happened late Monday night on South Cobb Drive at Oak Drive.

Robert Lorenzo Clark is charged with driving under the influence, failure to yield, tampering with evidence and homicide by a vehicle in the first degree. The report also said he had an open container violation.

Officials said Ewing was in a department vehicle when it collided with Clark who was driving a Chevy Tahoe.

Clark was transported to Kennestone Hospital to be treated for injuries and later booked into jail and denied bond.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the wreck and the investigation is ongoing.

We're working to learn more about Officer Ewing.

Robert Lorenzo Cox

Cobb County Sheriff's Office

