Police: Officers 'okay' after armed, barricaded man shoots at them

Investigators say the standoff began the evening of Christmas Eve.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department says none of its officers have been hurt during a standoff that began on Christmas Eve and has continued into Christmas Day.

The call came in just after 3 p.m. Thursday for a physical altercation that escalated into a man firing a gun at the Rodeway Inn at 2904 Melburne Blvd. in Tampa, police said.

Officers said Renardo Bucklon barricaded himself alone in a motel room and shot at them several times. One officer's bulletproof vest was hit, but all the officers are OK, according to investigators.

The standoff has forced part of the motel to evacuate, and negotiators are still working to get Bucklon to come out of the room.

Tampa police are hoping Bucklon will drop his weapon and surrender peacefully.

Investigators say Bucklon has an extensive criminal history that spans almost 30 years. He has numerous convictions on weapons and drug charges, police said.

Members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are on the scene to assist.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

