Police: Officers 'okay' after armed, barricaded man shoots at them

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department says none of its officers have been hurt during a standoff that began on Christmas Eve and has continued into Christmas Day.
The call came in just after 3 p.m. Thursday for a physical altercation that escalated into a man firing a gun at the Rodeway Inn at 2904 Melburne Blvd. in Tampa, police said.
Officers said Renardo Bucklon barricaded himself alone in a motel room and shot at them several times. One officer's bulletproof vest was hit, but all the officers are OK, according to investigators.
The standoff has forced part of the motel to evacuate, and negotiators are still working to get Bucklon to come out of the room.
Tampa police are hoping Bucklon will drop his weapon and surrender peacefully.
Investigators say Bucklon has an extensive criminal history that spans almost 30 years. He has numerous convictions on weapons and drug charges, police said.
Members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are on the scene to assist.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- NORAD Tracker: How to track Santa Claus this Christmas
- Largo mobile home park damaged as severe weather moves through on Christmas Eve
- Tampa bus driver helps reunite lost 4-year-old with family
- Republicans block $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID-19 aid in chaos
- President Trump appoints Sheriff Judd to federal council overseeing juvenile delinquency prevention problems
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter