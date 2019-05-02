LAND O' LAKES, Fla — A Pasco County man caught on surveillance video buying flowers and a big teddy bear with a stolen credit card from Walmart turned himself in Monday after seeing his picture on the news, deputies said.

According to law enforcement, Roman Delvecchio, 18, dubbed the Romeo Bandit by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, told investigators he stole a car from a woman’s driveway, saying the keys were in the cupholder. The victim’s purse was also in the vehicle.

Delvecchio also admitted using a stolen credit card from the victim’s purse to buy items from a Land O’ Lakes Walmart and a 7-Eleven, as well as a Wesley Chapel WaWa, and other places outside of Pasco County that he doesn’t remember, according to the sheriff's office.

The ‘Romeo Bandit’ told authorities he dumped the car in a Land O’ Lakes apartment complex, which is where they discovered the stolen vehicle, an arrest affidavit said.

He is charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, theft of a credit card and grand theft.

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.