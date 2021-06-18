Ronnie Oneal III trial juror dismissed, alternate will take place

The juror was let go due to health issues.

TAMPA, Fla. — A juror in the double murder trial of Ronnie Oneal III has been dismissed due to health issues.

The prosecution and Oneal both agreed to the dismissal, which means Alternate Juror #1 will step in.

There were two alternates – both women – chosen during jury selection, which means one alternate remains.

Oneal, 32, was arrested in March 2018 and accused of killing his girlfriend Kenyatta Barron and their 9-year-old daughter, as well as nearly killing his son the same night.

The Riverview man pleaded not guilty and chose to represent himself at trial. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

There have already been several high-profile moments inside the courtroom. On Wednesday, Oneal cross-examined the 11-year-old son he’s accused of stabbing and lighting on fire. Redacted video of that testimony can be viewed below. On Thursday, Oneal publicly thanked the detective who adopted his son.