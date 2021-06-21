Ronnie Oneal III found guilty of murdering girlfriend, daughter in Riverview

The jury deliberated for a little less than five hours before reaching the verdict.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A jury found a Riverview man guilty of the 2018 killing of his girlfriend and their 9-year-old daughter.

After a week-long trial filled with detailed, sometimes graphic testimony, closing arguments took place Monday before the case was handed over to the jurors for deliberation.

After a little less than five hours of deliberations, the jury found Ronnie Oneal III guilty of the first-degree premeditated murder of his girlfriend Kenyatta Barron and his 9-year-old daughter. He was also found guilty of the attempted murder of his son, who he stabbed and lit on fire.

Oneal was also found guilty of arson and aggravated child abuse.

Jurors will not be present Tuesday. They will begin the penalty phase at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and the judge expects the trial to formally conclude before the end of the week.

During the trial, there were some high-profile moments inside the courtroom. On Wednesday, Oneal cross-examined his 11-year-old son. On Thursday, he publicly thanked the detective who adopted that son.

Oneal, 32, was first arrested in March 2018.

In May of that year, the State Attorney's Office said it would seek the death penalty. Five months after that, Oneal was found not competent to stand trial.

That is until May 2019 when the Department of Children and Families sent a letter to the judge saying, "the treatment staff are of the opinion that this resident is competent to proceed and no longer meets criteria for continued involuntary commitment."

Before the trial even began, Oneal told prospective jurors he believes in the death penalty while addressing them in court.

“When it comes to the death penalty, I just want to let you all know that, me personally, I am for it. If somebody has committed these crimes, they are worthy of death," he said.