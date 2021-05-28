Roofer accused of running home repair scheme turns himself in to law enforcement

Investigators say this is not the first time he's been accused of orchestrating a similar scheme to defraud homeowners and business owners.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says a roofer accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars has turned himself in.

FDLE says Jason Beville, 38, of Crystal River is facing charges of grand theft in excess of $20,000 but less than $100,000, which is a second-degree felony.

Beville is accused of defrauding at least five homeowners and small business owners in Brevard, Osceola and Citrus counties, according to FDLE. Investigators say Beville would take people's money then not do the repairs he said he would.

FDLE says many of the people he targeted were elderly or had disabilities.

Investigators say this isn't the first time he's been accused of doing something like this. He was arrested by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office in 2019 for grand theft after orchestrating a similar scheme to defraud other homeowners and business owners in the county, according to FDLE.

You can find tips on how to avoid home improvement scams from the Better Business Bureau here. The website also offers a tool that can help you find vetted contractors near you.