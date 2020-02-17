HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County authorities are warning Houston-area residents to be on the lookout for drugs, but not the traditional kind.
Constable Ted Heap said his deputies, along with authorities with the DEA, have found liquid meth in an unusual vessel.
Heap said nearly 100 gallons of liquid meth has been found in rose blooms encased in globes.
They look like snow globes but instead have a rose inside the globe. The roses are encased in what appears to be water, but according to Heap, it is actually liquid meth.
Anyone who finds one of the rose globes is asked to contact the Precinct 5 Constable's Office at 281-463-6666.
