Crime

Investigators search for last known person to interact with missing mother whose body was found days later

Authorities continue to dig for clues in the disappearance and murder of Rossana Delgado.

ATLANTA — Authorities continue to dig for clues in the disappearance and murder of a Georgia mother of two. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced they are now looking to identify and locate an "associate" of Rossana Delgado, who they say was one of the last known persons to interact with her. 

On the night of April 16, the 37-year-old, who worked as a taxi driver for One Taxi Services in Gwinnett County, called her husband, Yhony Castro, letting him know she'd be home for dinner after picking up her last rider of the day. That was the last time he heard from her.

The GBI has not said if this associate is a suspect or a person of interest in the case. The video they released is from April 16.

The GBI reported that the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office had discovered the body of Delgado of Bethlehem, Georgia on April 20 around 7 a.m. while checking a home in Cherry Log.

The search continues for five people who investigators believe may be tied to the death of Delgado.

The GBI also issued murder warrants for 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez of Gainesville, 26-year-old Oscar Manuel Garcia of Austell, and 29-year-old Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez of Oklahoma City Oklahoma.

Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Suspects in death of Rossana Delgado: Oscar Manuel Garcia, left, Megan Alyssa Colone, Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez and Juan Ayala-Rodriguez

The GBI, on Sunday, released two photos of a man they believe was also involved in her death. The photos show a man who appears to have a slender build who is wearing jeans, a dark hoodie, and a blue cap that appears to have a white logo on it.

Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Fifth suspect in Rossana Delgado murder investigation

