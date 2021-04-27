Authorities continue to dig for clues in the disappearance and murder of Rossana Delgado.

ATLANTA — Authorities continue to dig for clues in the disappearance and murder of a Georgia mother of two.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced they are now looking to identify and locate an "associate" of Rossana Delgado, who they say was one of the last known persons to interact with her.

On the night of April 16, the 37-year-old, who worked as a taxi driver for One Taxi Services in Gwinnett County, called her husband, Yhony Castro, letting him know she'd be home for dinner after picking up her last rider of the day. That was the last time he heard from her.

The GBI is requesting the public's assistance in identifying & locating the woman in this video. The woman is one of the last people to interact with the victim, Rossana Delgado. This video is from April 16, 2021.

The GBI has not said if this associate is a suspect or a person of interest in the case. The video they released is from April 16.

The GBI reported that the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office had discovered the body of Delgado of Bethlehem, Georgia on April 20 around 7 a.m. while checking a home in Cherry Log.

The search continues for five people who investigators believe may be tied to the death of Delgado.

The GBI also issued murder warrants for 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez of Gainesville, 26-year-old Oscar Manuel Garcia of Austell, and 29-year-old Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez of Oklahoma City Oklahoma.