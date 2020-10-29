Hillsborough County man faces 100 child porn charges

Investigators say they found photos and videos involving children on electronic devices where he lived.

RUSKIN, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area man faces 100 child pornography charges after detectives say they found dozens of photos and videos on electronic devices at his home.

Ryan Graham, 43, was arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at his place in Ruskin. Authorities said he had an outstanding warrant out of Polk County.

"Our detectives worked quickly to identify this suspect and put him under arrest after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. "His repugnant behavior has landed him behind bars on no bond. There is no question, this man will be charged to the fullest extent for the way he exploited children."

Graham was taken to the Falkenburg Road Jail, where he is being held without bond. He is charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography, failure to appear (out of county warrant), and possession of methamphetamine.

