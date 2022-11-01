The State Attorney's Office says the Putnam County Sheriff's Office filed charge against the man, but the charge is still in review.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The former owner of a pack of dogs in Interlachen that killed a 61-year-old postal worker may face a second-degree misdemeanor charge.

The woman was attacked back in August after her car broke down on the side of the road, and later died from her injuries, the U.S. Postal Service confirmed.

A second-degree misdemeanor can be punishable in Florida by up to 60 days in jail according to Florida law.

The incident report from PCSO say the five dogs had previously broken free from their enclosure. The five dogs have since been euthanized, authorities said.

The United States Postal Service sent First Coast News a statement about the incident.

"The safety of our carriers is of paramount concern to the Postal Service. The Postal Service highlights safety initiatives and provides employees with ongoing dog bite awareness training. Each year, we participate in National Dog Bite Prevention Week.

Our carriers are trained to use their mail satchel as the first line of defense, which can be wielded like a soft shield, and they are equipped to carry pepper spray. If a loose dog is known to be on the carrier's delivery route, the address can be programmed into their delivery scanner, and an alert will pop up when they approach that area to warn them.

Unfortunately attacks such as this provide the Postal Service an opportunity to remind dog owners that it is their responsibility to restrain their pet in order to avoid attacks against our employees while they are in performance of their duties.

The Postal Service offers these tips for homeowners to prevent dog attacks:

• When a mail carrier delivers mail or packages to your door, put your dog in a separate room and close that door.

• Teach your children and family members to not take mail directly while the family pet is nearby. The animal may see that as a threatening gesture.

• Obedience training can teach dogs proper behavior and help owners control their dog in any situation.

• The USPS is using technology to help keep mail carriers safe. When a customer uses the Package Pickup application on usps.com, customers are asked to indicate whether there is a dog at the address. That information is relayed through the delivery scanners.