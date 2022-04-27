x
City leaders search for answers after finding Safety Harbor Marina Fountain vandalized

The Safety Harbor Marina Fountain was reportedly "heavily" vandalized sometime between 7 a.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Credit: City of Safety Harbor Government

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Instead of soaking in the beauty of a treasured landmark in Pinellas County, someone decided to make a mess out of it, city leaders in Safety Harbor explain.

The Safety Harbor Marina Fountain was "heavily" vandalized sometime between 7 a.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to a Facebook post.

City staff are now searching for who may be responsible.

Anyone with information can contact the PCSO non-emergency number, 727-582-6200, and ask to speak with Deputy James Davis. 

The Marina Park Fountain is known for its scenic views of Tampa Bay, wildlife views and butterfly garden.

For more information, click here.

