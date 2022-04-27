City leaders search for answers after finding Safety Harbor Marina Fountain vandalized

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Instead of soaking in the beauty of a treasured landmark in Pinellas County, someone decided to make a mess out of it, city leaders in Safety Harbor explain.
The Safety Harbor Marina Fountain was "heavily" vandalized sometime between 7 a.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to a Facebook post.
City staff are now searching for who may be responsible.
Anyone with information can contact the PCSO non-emergency number, 727-582-6200, and ask to speak with Deputy James Davis.
The Marina Park Fountain is known for its scenic views of Tampa Bay, wildlife views and butterfly garden.
