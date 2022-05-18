Saint Leo University professor accused of sending, watching child porn

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of intentional viewing of child pornography.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A man from Safety Harbor, a Saint Leo University associate professor, is accused of sending and receiving child porn, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives reportedly began their investigation after receiving information of child exploitation material being uploaded on the messenger application Kik. The tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led detectives to an extensive investigation, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Eventually, the agency says detectives were able to identify 55-year-old Steven Kistulentz, an associate professor at Saint Leo University, as the person responsible. A search warrant was obtained for the 55-year-old's house, and electronic devices were seized by law enforcement.

Kistulentz was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of intentional viewing of child pornography. Once the forensic analysis of the electronics is complete, additional charges could be added.

Detectives say Kistulentz admitted to ownership of the Kik account during an interview. He also reportedly confessed to receiving and sending files involving child porn.

He's now in the Pinellas County jail and had his first appearance in court Wednesday. Bond was set at $20,000.

At this time, detectives say the investigation hasn't revealed any other children involved.

Saint Leo University released the following statement in regards to Kistulentz's arrest: