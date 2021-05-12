Man faces manslaughter charges after police say they found his roommate dead

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department says a fight between roommates left one man dead and the other facing manslaughter charges.
Officers say they responded to a suspicious death call at about 7 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment on 24th Avenue South. When they got there, they found Richard John Trembly dead in his bedroom, police say.
Trembly had suffered apparent head trauma, according to law enforcement.
After investigating, detectives say they arrested Trembly's roommate Damien Knight and charged him with manslaughter.
Authorities say the two got into a physical fight that led to Trembly's injuries and death.
