Police: Man killed, woman hurt in St. Pete shooting

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police in St. Petersburg are looking for whoever shot at a group of people late Sunday night, leaving one of them dead and another hurt.

Officers say the shooting left a 28-year-old man dead and a 25-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the two were with a few other people outside at about 11:30 p.m. on 13th Avenue South when somebody fired at them from behind a home across the street.

Police say no arrests have been made so far.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call the St.

Petersburg Police Department or text SPPD plus their tip to TIP411.

