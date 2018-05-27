May 18, 2018.

On that day, eight students and two substitute teachers lost their lives in a school shooting at Santa Fe High School. The small town of Santa Fe still mourning as residents work together to put the pieces of their community back together.

Jared Conard Black was one of the victims. He celebrated his birthday two days before the shooting.

His family released a handwritten statement on Facebook Saturday describing their agony over the loss of their son.

“When a tragedy like this happens we face overwhelming shock and sorrow. After the initial shock and sorrow people start placing blame. We are Angry, we are hurting. Assigning blame allows us to begin processing out grief. Finger pointing, no matter where it is directed does not help us heal.”

Jared’s family says they will not blame anyone for the death of their son, rather they encouraged parents to focus more on learning their kids.

“In fact we will not be speaking against anything. We will be speaking out for. For knowing what your child goes through and what they are doing when not in your presence. For knowing who their friends are. For making the time to meet their parents, knowing if this is a positive relationship. For knowing if there is pain and trouble in their hearts. For knowing how they feel about themselves and those near them and telling them if you “feel something, say something.”’

Jared’s father, John Conard, also posted his eulogy to Facebook.

“May Jared's gentle soul and kind heart bring peace to the weary, solace to the troubled and warmth to the world if the sun does not shine. May the wind whisper his voice to comfort us. Let his angel wings carry him to gate of heaven. Let us not forget how dear he was to so many. Everyday without him tears our hearts to pieces.”

You can read more of the eulogy on Facebook.

