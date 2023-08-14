Sarasota woman sentenced to 11 years in deadly 2020 hit-and-run crash

Alyssa Raffaele also has a lifetime driver's license revocation as well as other DUI sanctions after the hit-and-run crash that killed a man.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota woman received her sentencing Monday in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened back in September 2020, the Sarasota Police Department reports.

Alyssa Raffaele, 52, pleaded no contest to DUI manslaughter with failure to render aid on Aug. 14, 2023. Almost a month later, on Sept. 12, she was sentenced to 138 months in jail – 11.5 years. She also received three years of probation.

Raffaele has a lifetime driver's license revocation as well as other DUI sanctions after the hit-and-run crash that killed a man.

Police responded to the crash at 4:29 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2020, at the intersection of S. Osprey Avenue and Grove Street. A man riding a motorized scooter was hit by an SUV which didn't stop after the crash.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An hour later, officers stopped Raffaele's car after noticing it matched a description given by a witness of the crash. The 52-year-old was suspected to be driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested after going through field sobriety exercises.

She was taken to the Sarasota County Jail where she blew a breath sample of 0.294.

After the man died at the hospital, investigators with the Sarasota Police Traffic Homicide team took over the case and eventually found that Raffaele was responsible for the hit-and-run earlier in the day.