Sarasota police investigating attempted kidnapping near Lido Beach

SARASOTA, Florida — Police are investigating after a woman said a man approached her from behind and put a towel over her head in an attempted kidnapping near North Lido Beach Park, the Sarasota Police Department said in a news release.

A 51-year-old woman told officers at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, she parked her rental car in the parking lot of Lido Beach on Ben Franklin Drive and began walking north on the beach while talking on the phone with a friend.

Once the woman turned around the head back south, that's when she ran into the man she believes attempted to kidnap her. The woman was able to escape with minor injuries and report what happened to authorities, police said.

The man is described as a dark-skinned man, about 6 feet tall, athletic build, with tight curly hair. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing and police said he had an accent, but did not go into detail.

There will be an increase in patrol in that area, Sarasota police said.

As a reminder, the police department is sharing advice to residents in the area who might be alone or travel somewhere when it's dark out.

Let someone know where you’re traveling or working out

Take your cell phone

Avoid using noise-canceling headphones / listening to loud music

Travel with a friend or a dog, if possible

Change your routes and times you travel to a location