Sarasota man charged with attempted murder in shooting

He is already in jail facing assault charges from a separate shooting.

SARASOTA, Fla. — One man just booked an extended stay in jail after he was charged with attempted murder in a shooting back on Aug. 14, Sarasota police say.

Jaymes Smith, 29 of Sarasota, has been in jail since Sept. 1 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon connected to a separate shooting on Aug. 9 on Old Bradenton Road in Sarasota.

Police say the shooting happened on Aug. 14 in the 3000 block of North Washington Boulevard. Officers say they found bullet casings near the southbound lands and median of North Washington Boulevard.

A witness told officers she was driving southbound on North Washington Boulevard when an SUV cut in front of her while chasing after a car. As the car got into the eastbound turn lane near 30th Street, the witness said the SUV's driver pointed a gun out the window and shot several times.

No one was hurt.

On Dec. 4, detectives day they spoke with a person involved in the shooting and identified Smith as the shooter. Smith remains in the Sarasota County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

