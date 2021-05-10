Teen girl grabbed by unknown man at Sarasota bus stop, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are looking for an unknown man who officers say grabbed a teen girl by the hips at her bus stop.
Investigators say it happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday on 24th Street near Leon Avenue.
The 15-year-old girl was approached from behind. According to law enforcement, the man put his hands on her hips – prompting her to run away.
Police say he was a Black man in his mid-30s. Authorities say he has a mustache and is about 6-foot-3 with a skinny and somewhat muscular build.
The unidentified man was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans and black shoes, according to officers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Adam Morningstar at 941-263-6838 or click here to submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip.
