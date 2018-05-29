The Sarasota County sheriff announced the arrest of 21 men in an online sex sting.

Sheriff Tom Knight spoke about Operation Intercept V on Tuesday morning.

"There's nothing more of a higher priority for this sheriff's office than protecting the children in this county," Knight said. "School is out now, and we're going to do everything we need to do to protect them during {the} summertime and also to protect them while school is in from people who are preying on them through the use of social networking."

The sheriff's office said the suspects responded to internet-based ads, online apps and social media sites to engage in sexually explicit written and verbal conversations.

"While these individuals make me sick, I want to make it clear to the public that these operations are necessary evils to protect these children," Knight said.

The suspects range in age from 22-58.

"It just shows that it comes in all different ages, races are across the board with these type of people," Knight said.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the men traveled with intent to have sex with children. The men thought they were meeting 12-year-old or 14-year-old children to have sex.

Knight urged parents to know what kinds of apps are on their children's devices.

If convicted, Knight said the suspects could face a minimum of five years in prison.

