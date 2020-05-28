x
Man found unconscious in yard leads to death investigation

The 100 Block of West Fray Street is currently closed to traffic.
SARASOTA, Fla. — A death investigation is underway in Sarasota after deputies say a man was found unresponsive in a yard. 

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene around 6:30 Thursday morning. Sarasota County Fire crews also responded to West Fray Street and said when they arrived, the man was dead. 

Investigators currently have the area closed off to traffic. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

