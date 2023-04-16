Sarasota County inmate charged with murder amid another inmate's death, deputies say

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials investigating the death of an inmate at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility have accused another inmate of murder.
Twenty-one-year-old Zachary Ellis faces second-degree murder charges following an initial investigation into the unnamed inmate's death, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Ellis had been jailed on an unrelated domestic violence charge.
The sheriff's office's Criminal Investigations Section and the 12th District Medical Examiner's office will continue investigating the inmate's death.