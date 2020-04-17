SARASOTA, Fla. — Deputies are asking the public's help to find a man accused of spray-painting swastikas on a Jewish temple.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said just after midnight on April 2, the man walked onto the grounds of Temple Emanu-El on McIntosh Road. Deputies say he spray-painted multiple swastikas on the temple, causing about $5,000 in damage.

The man is described as white in his 20s or 30s, about 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-1, clean-shaven with no visible tattoos.

That night, deputies said the man was wearing a dark baseball cap, a short-sleeved button-up collard shirt, jeans and flip flops. He also had headphones in his ears.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or 941-861-4928.

