SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are still searching for a man accused of locking a teenage girl in her bedroom for a year.

The Department of Children and Families responded to the Sarasota home earlier this week after the girl was interview by a detective. Investigators say they found a padlock on the outside of the door where the girl had been living.

Inside the room, detectives say there was a bed with limited bedding along with a bucket, which had urine inside, near it.

RELATED: Man and woman accused of locking girl into room, forcing her to urinate in a bucket

According to an arrest report, Jessica Brambilla, 39, and Dwight Bainbridge, 43, had been locking the girl in the room. The report claims the two had been taking turns allowing the girl out twice a day to let her use the bathroom and give her some food.

At one point, investigators say they found out the girl had been given the bucket to use as a toilet after she urinated on the floor. Her two meals a day usually consisted of plain oatmeal, two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, two cups of water and multivitamins, according to the arrest report.

And, recently, investigators say she was being locked in the room for 24 hours a day and only allowed to bathe once a week.

Both Brambilla and Bainbridge were charged with aggravated child abuse.

On Friday, the sheriff's office added Bainbridge to the county's Most Wanted list. He's also facing charges of lewd or lascivious molestation and sexual battery of a minor.

Deputies say Brainbridge is 6 feet tall, weighs 220 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2.

